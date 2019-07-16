Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 mission

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Apollo 11 landed on the moon 50 years ago, and this week, the world is celebrating the anniversary.

Hutchinson’s Cosmosphere has several permanent exhibits and special events dedicated to the 50th anniversary.

The public is invited today to the Global Rocket Launch. The Cosmosphere, along with people from all over the world, will attempt a world-record at the most rockets launched in a day.

Participants will make and launch a paper rocket, then sign a tally sheet that will be sent to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Alabama.

The rocket launch lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Cosmophere’s lobby.

Tonight at 6:30 p.m., the public can go back to the historic moment at the “You are there…” presentation.

Cosmosphere staff are excited to bring a piece of history to Kansas.

“It was a moment of historic pride for the United States,” said Carla Stanfield. “We were the first country to be able to do this, and quite honestly, the entire world watched us.”

More events and exhibits are listed on cosmo.org.