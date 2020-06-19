Celebrating the life of former Wichita mayor Carl Brewer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The stories of Carl Brewer are endless and his loved ones filled Holy Savior Catholic Church while hundreds more joined virtually to celebrate his life.

Brewer wasn’t just the first elected African American mayor of Wichita. He held many titles throughout his life.

“We gather to honor the memory of a greatly devoted husband, father, grandfather, coworker, community leader, and public servant,” said Father James Billinger, pastor of Holy Savior Catholic Church.

While all his commitments professionally were important, family came first for Brewer.

“We learned to love from the way we were loved by you,” said Carol Brewer, daughter. “We had high expectations because you set the bar high. By giving me love, you taught me what love is and what it also isn’t.”

His daughter, Carol read a letter she wrote to her father and then had words for each member of the Brewer family.

“If he was here today, he would say I’ve done everything I’ve done not for me, but for you,” said Carol.

Loved ones said Brewer was sick for some time and hospitalized for about a year. They said they visited him every chance they had. But the pandemic halted those visits sooner than they thought.

“We held hands, we told each other that we respected and loved each other, then they quarantined him,” said Sue Schlapp, friend and former Wichita city council member. “He no longer needs that kidney transplant. So much for the pain. So much for the cancer. God has called him home where his body is now whole.”

Friends said Brewer’s heart is not gone; it will live on through all of us.

“He gave and gave and gave whenever he could because he was a generous man,” said Lavonta Phillips, friend, and former Wichita City Council member.

Loved ones said the legacy of Brewer, a politician, a veteran, a family man, and a friend will never end.

“May the angels lead you into paradise,” said Fr. Billinger.

Along with many loved ones, many state and local officials attended the funeral including Mayor Brandon Whipple and Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

A community celebration of life for Brewer will be held on Saturday (June 27) at Saint Mark United Methodist Church. The time for the memorial is still to be determined.

