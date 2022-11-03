WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Celebration of Life Service has been scheduled for Officer Daniel Gumm, who lost his battle against cancer Wednesday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department’s Facebook page, the Celebration of Life Service is being held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Ridgepoint Church, 8000 W. 21st St.

The Wichita Police Department says following the service, there will be a procession from the Church to Resthaven Cemetary, 11800 West, US-54, for the presentation of Honors.

The Celebration of Life Service will also be live-streamed at ridgepointwichita.com/funeral.