ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Andover is asking people to avoid a portion of Andover Central Park after a cell phone tower caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire has since been put out, but there is concern from the Andover Police Department that the tower could collapse.

According to Megan Schapaugh, a public information officer for the City of Andover, around 12:40 p.m., a staff member noticed thick smoke coming from the cell phone tower in Andover Central Park and called 911 immediately.

The Andover Police Department confirmed that the tower had caught fire.

Schapaugh says that the fire did not spread beyond the tower.

“We have not had any issues with fire. The perimeter has been safe. Our first responders were right out here on sight immediately,” she said. “We have our Parks and Rec, Public Works Department here making sure that nothing — vehicles are all moved away, buildings are good.”

Police believe that the tower was hit by lighting, but at this time, the City of Andover is unsure what caused the fire.

“At this time, we cannot 100% confirm the cause, but factors are pointing towards lightning strike,” said Schapaugh on Thursday.

Cell tower burns in Andover on Oct. 25, 2023 (KSN photo)

Cell tower burns in Andover Oct. 25, 2023. (KSN photo)

Cell tower burns in Andover on Oct. 25, 2023 (KSN photo)

T-Mobile owns the tower, but area phone service has not been impacted.

“As far as I know, cell phones are fine. We talked to a few staff members, and they haven’t had any issues. So I have not heard otherwise if there are any issues with cell phones,” said Schapaugh. “We do have Evergy here on site, AT&T on site. T-Mobile has been contacted as well. We are just waiting for Evergy to be able to shut the power off, and then we can help put out the fire or what’s left of the fire at this point.”

A portion of the park will remain closed until further notice:

Courtesy: City of Andover

“The area closed includes the portion south of Dam Road. This includes the mulch, compost sites, and dog park. Please see highlighted area in red of the portion that is closed,” said the City of Andover.

The following areas will remain open as normal:

City Hall

Andover Public Library

Lake George

Picnic Shelters

Playground

Capitol Federal Amphitheater®

KSN News will provide more details once they become available.