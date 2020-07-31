Cement truck overturns, blocks traffic on Zoo Blvd. at I-235

(Photo courtesy WichWay.org)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police are responding to a crash that is blocking traffic in west Wichita.

First reports are that a cement truck has overturned on Zoo Blvd., at the I-235 interchanges.

A photo from WichWay.org shows that the truck is across almost all lanes of westbound Zoo Blvd.

There are no indications of injuries yet.

Drivers may want to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

