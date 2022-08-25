Overturned concrete truck near I-135 and Water Well Road in Saline County. (Courtesy: Trooper Ben Gardner)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – An overturned cement truck south of Salina caused some traffic delays on Thursday.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said the truck overturned on southbound Interstate 135 near Water Well Road.

The highway in the area is undergoing repairs.

If you are driving in that area, you are asked to use caution as troopers are helping workers upright the rolled truck.

