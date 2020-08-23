Census 2020: Residents have 38 days left to fill out their forms

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– If you haven’t filled out the 2020 census you have about one month to do it. There are only 38 days left, remember the census form only has 10 questions, none of which ask for your legal status. This year is the first-year people can fill out the census in three different forms online, through the phone and through mail. The census provides important funding for many programs in the state.

” Programs like Head Start, WIC, SNAP, Pell grants, roads, hospitals, clinics and now more than ever in the middle of a pandemic we are just even more focused on getting folks to fill out their census,” said Community Relations Director Kansas Health Foundation, Monique Garcia.

You have until the end of September to fill out that census forms.