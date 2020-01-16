Census Committee works to gain larger participation in SW Kansas

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2010 Census showed an average participation rate of 60-70%.

Census officials said it’s extremely low, adding there was also a lack of diversity in Southwest Kansas.

“There was a lot of issues, one of them was the fear that a lot of our community feels with giving out information with really their immigration status,” said Southwestern Campaign Director Blanca Soto. “We have a lot of our immigrant population, but also just a lack of information, the lack of knowledge on how the census affects our community, ” said Southwestern Campaign Director Blanca Soto.

For every household that doesn’t fill out the U.S. Census, on average the state loses about 53,000 dollars a year.

That money typically goes to education, roads, health, and state programs.

That’s why officials are now working to fill the gap, educating residents on why it’s important for everyone to take part.

“Hopefully, it will mitigate some of those fears that the community has around the census,” she said.

There will be a couple of bilingual Census classes around Southwest Kansas. Each will be held at the City’s public libraries at 6:00 in the afternoon: February 12 in Dodge City, February 13 in Liberal, February 18 in Lakin, and February 25 in Garden City.

