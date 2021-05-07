Central Kansas family hopes for medical marijuana bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Non-smokable medical marijuana could happen this year in Kansas if the state senate approves. But, one central Kansas family we spoke with says they believe medical marijuana could be a huge help to their family and many others.

We first introduced you to the Klugs back in 2015. Their son Owen, suffers from Dravet Syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy. “At his worst he had over 250 seizures in an 18 hour period,” explained Owen’s mom, Kiley.

Since then, Owen has been on a legal product made from hemp plants to help with his seizures, known as Haleigh’s Hope.

“We’ve seen a few days in here where we’ve seen zero seizures which are unheard of with him,” Kiley added. Kiley believes medical marijuana would be a gamechanger for other Kansas families in similar situations, “Any step in the right direction is a win in my eyes.”

As for law enforcement, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter went to Topeka on Wednesday to voice his concerns with lawmakers.

“I don’t think we want a bunch of cops being able to use marijuana medicinally and then answering calls,” said Easter. “I know for a fact we don’t want medicinal marijuana in a correctional facility whatsoever. The type of challenges that would face would be unbelievable.”

Says while he opposes parts of the bill, he knows it could help some families.

“They have looked at it medically, they have looked at the testing and they say, ‘yes it helps with their pain.’ I don’t have any problems with that.”

To see the most updated form of SB 158 after being approved in the Kansas State House of Representatives, click here.