Central Kansas law enforcement, residents support each other after Lyons officer-involved shooting

LYONS, Kan. (KSNW) – Rice County residents and law enforcement spent Saturday reflecting on yesterday’s officer-involved shooting in Lyons that hurt two people.

17 agencies across the state responded to the shooting, including several smaller agencies in central Kansas.

“When you got a five man agency and one of your guys is shot its devastating,” Sterling Police Chief Derrick Ploutz said.

The shooting left Lyons Police officer, Cory Ryan, 36, in critical but stable condition. Fortunately, a couple in their 20s passing by jumped to his rescue. The pair dragged the wounded officer into their car and rushed him to the hospital.

“What they did was very heroic, it’s an amazing feat,” Rice County Sheriff Bryant Evans said. “They saved Sgt. Cory Ryan’s life.”

Today, Lyons community members offered their support. Raylene Meza and other community members provided refreshments for officers as they continued their investigation.

“Because they are going over and beyond I Know its their job buts its nice to see them come together,” Meza said.

Other community held a prayer service for the victims of the shooting, as well as the suspect.

“I’m not surprised by it. This is a very giving, generous community. They really turn out for each other,” Kimberly Shank, the event’s organizer, said.

A fund at Lyons Federal Bank was created to help Sgt. Ryan’s family during this time. There are also drop-off points at First Bank in Sterling and the Lyons Police Department.