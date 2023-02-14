WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A teenager was seriously injured as a result of a shooting in Wichita on Tuesday night. It happened near the intersection of 22nd Street and Waco.

When Wichita police arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still unsure of what prompted the shooting.

If you have any information related to the shooting, you are asked to contact the Wichita Police Department or the Crime Stoppers.