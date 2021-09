WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Central will be closed from Veterans Parkway to Topeka Streets for the burial and military processions of Father Emil J. Kapaun on Wednesday. The closing will occur from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Westbound traffic from Riverview and 2nd Street will be closed, but all eastbound traffic will be open to 2nd Street.

The Wichita Police Department and other coordinating agencies will be present to provide an escort and assist with traffic control.