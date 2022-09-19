WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council will take up improvements to Wichita’s Century II and expansion to the city’s Westlink Branch Library.

Century II, which is managed by ASM Global, put together a list of capital expenditures. Nearly 97 projects were identified over the next decade, totaling $18 million.

Three significant projects within the plan are included in 2023, including $5,000,000 to rehabilitate the blue

dome roof; $1,176,560 to upgrade fire alarm systems, and $1,500,000 to upgrade air conditioning systems. Other improvements planned for 2023 include improving the WiFi system, upgrading the lifts and elevators, rehabilitating stage and rigging systems, and upgrading wiring and switches for internet conversion.

Funding for the improvements would come from $6,500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and $3,443,731 in Transient Guest Tax funding.

Also, the council will consider using $4.5 million in ARPA funds to expand the city’s Westlink Branch.

According to the city, the Westlink Branch of Wichita Public Library has operated from an existing building of approximately 10,340 square feet since 1981 and has annually held the second highest materials circulation in the library system. Almost half of the youth programming attendance that occurs at branch libraries occurs at Westlink, and the branch saw over 211,000 visitors in 2021.