WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center has a new identity.

The center held a press conference on Wednesday morning to unveil the logo and brand identity.

According to Century II’s Facebook page, “the logo features a color scheme of complimentary shades of blue as well as a modern yet classic design that is aesthetically pleasing while also paying homage to a historic and iconic feature of Century II that we all love.”

Of course, that iconic feature is the blue roof of the building.

The new facility logo is one of many enhancements taking place under the new management of ASM Global.

A new website will also be coming for the performing arts and convention center. Century II’s ticketing was recently moved to Select-A-Seat.