Century II Task Force Committee set to make recommendation by the new year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - We are one step closer to learning the fate of an iconic Wichita building.

It's a discussion ongoing for eight years. Renovate the Century II building or build a new one. The 12 member task force committee announced today that it expects to make a recommendation soon.

Mary Beth Jarvis with the task force spoke to a packed room at today's Rotary Club of Wichita meeting. The hope was to educate the public about the conditions of the building. The committee says the building has substantial structural problems, functional issues, and some safety concerns including asbestos.

The group doesn't have an exact dollar amount, but Jarvis says either option will cost about the same.

"I think we are going to have a substantial renovation where the first $100 million is just going to be to mitigate the asbestos and to bring it up to ADA compliant," said Jarvis. "That's a daunting beginning right, to be at a $100 million just to sort of get it operating. Then you have to add on capabilities that would allow it to operate into the future. The alternative would be building new and that won't be cheap."

Another aspect the group says it's considering is how to keep the performing arts organizations from going dark while renovation or new construction is going on.

The committee will now focus on input from the community before releasing their recommendation at the beginning of the year.

"Either way this is a big juncture, and we want folks to understand the choices we have and help us make good ones," said Jarvis.

If you have questions, suggestions, or would like for the task force to speak to your organization or company send them an email at CenturyII@wichita.gov.

For more information about the Century II task force visit its website here.