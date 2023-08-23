WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Century II is slated to have some work done on its roof starting next month.

A news release from the City of Wichita says the performing arts center, which is owned by the City and managed by ASM Gloval, will get a new roof structure and membrane to protect it from the weather.

The project will occur in two phases, according to the City. The first phase, which will start in September, begins with staging, safety setup and the replacement of the top ring not visible from the ground. That phase will last one month.

Then in October, phase two starts. This phase will replace the visible roof with the insulation and custom blue membrane that attempts to maintain the same signature blue color it has had since Century II was completed in 1969.

“Wichita can expect to see a lot of activity on Century II’s roof over the next few months,” said John Hale, General Manager of Century II. “ASM Global is happy to be working with the City of Wichita and Mahaney Group in making this happen.”

The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.