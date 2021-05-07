Ceremonial flag being raised Friday will be sent to USS Wichita

The USS Wichita is launched sideways into the Menominee River, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Marinette, Wis. (Rick Gebhard /The Eagle Herald via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is hosting a ceremonial Wichita flag raising at 10 a.m. this morning in front of the Law Enforcement Memorial at the corner of Central and Main at City Hall, 455 N. Main.

The flag being raised will be sent to the USS Wichita LCS 13 to replace their current battle flag, which has flown faithfully since its commissioning in January of 2019.

Members of the city council are expected to be joined by a contingent of American Legion Riders, local Navy veterans and others.

