BENTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Three CH-53K King Stallion helicopters made a stop at the Stearman Field Airport in Benton Sunday to refuel during their cross-country training mission.

According to Spirit Aerosystems’s Forrest Gossett, they build the cabins for the helicopters.

“Our employees never get the opportunity, don’t get the opportunity often to see the finished products,” said Gossett.

He said hundreds of Spirit Aeroststems employees showed up to see the helicopters.

“I was standing off with a bunch of our employees when they started landing, and the oohs and aahs were amazing,” said Gossett.

Gossett said these helicopters are vital to the future of Marine Corps aviation.