WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ukraine is home to more than 250,000 Jews.

The Chabad of Wichita Rabbi Schmulik Greenberg says it’s important that members of the Jewish community from across the globe stand with them in solidarity.

“They are not used to having war and all a sudden there is bombing going on. They’re being told to run to the shelter, they’re being told to take up arms and fight. They have no clue what going on, they have no one and it’s scary,” he said.

For two years Rabbi Greenberg and his wife lived in Ukraine. This is why he feels a personal calling to help. “We know the people. We have relatives, friends, we know their faces, we know who they are,” he explained.

Rabbi Greenberg has family on the ground in Odesa, Ukraine working to offer their support to the Jewish community. His Uncle is the Chief Rabbi for the Chabad organizations of Odesa and Southern Ukraine. “They have together decided that they are going to bravely stay and help out the community that has no way of getting out,” Greenberg said. “They are providing food. They’re providing emotional support, medicine, etcetera.”

They are helping people evacuate.

However, Greenberg said that is not an option for all, “Many of them are elderly, many Holocaust survivors, children in orphanages and they don’t have papers to be able to get out of Ukraine.”

Whether you identify with Judaism or not, Rabbi Greenberg says it’s important people come together.

“It may seem like you know what do I have to do with them but we are one world we are one family in one community and we have to stand with each other,” he said.

The Chabad of Odesa has created an emergency relief fund to help in their efforts. You can click here to contribute.