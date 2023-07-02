WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Hutchison, Downtown Hutchison and Kara Vaughn hosted their second day of the 2023 Chalk the Town Event at Carey Park Sunday.

The event was inspired by Vaughn’s viral TikTok video. The video gained over 30 million views when Vaughn’s landlord told her to remove her chalk art.

In response, Downtown Hutchinson and the City of Hutchinson teamed up with Vaughn to host the two-day event.

Participants were able to take part in demonstrations and prize drawings, as well as a scavenger hunt to find chalk creations around the park.

Despite her situation, Vaughn says she is excited to bring a positive event like Chalk the Town to the community.

“It means so much to me just to see how much the community could come together last minute to pull something off that is really important and just to spread a positive message, and I’m super excited,” Vaughn said.

When asked about the event, she says it’s all about having fun with family, friends and, of course, chalk art.

“I’m just super excited because Chalk the Town is supposed to be a positive event to, you know, bring the community together and to also raise awareness about mental health,” says Vaughn.

As for now, Vaughn says she is planning on moving to another apartment complex. She said she is going to jokingly ask her new landlord if chalk art will be OK.

Vaugh has plans to host the event again next year.