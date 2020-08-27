Change in coyote hunting regulations benefit livestock producers – the use of artificial light, no longer prohibited

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism passed new hunting policies that could have a huge impact on cattle producers.

Starting in Jan. 2021, coyote hunters can use artificial light and thermal imaging equipment. Some livestock producers say the new policy may help them prevent coyote attacks and devastating losses.

Colton Dirks is in charge of trapping coyotes for nearly 30 cattle producers in the southwest part of the state.

“There’s nothing more frustrating than having a two or three-day-old calf, and having a coyote come and pick it off.” said southwest Kansas farmer and rancher, Colton Dirks.“It’s not good for the rancher, it’s not good for the cow.”

He says the coyote population is growing in the area, leading to an increase in attacks.

“I would say out here, we have an above-average population because of the feed yards and the number of cattle. A lot of guys that have feedlots, they’re losing at least one to two calves every five days.”

Those attacks can impact ranchers financially and put stress on the herd.

“In some places where the coyote numbers are out of control, we have seen that some cows will not breed back because of the pressure from the coyotes,” said Dirks, “For a coyote to just come in one night and pick a calf off, that could be hundreds of dollars gone.”

Dirks says the night equipment will be a game-changer, allowing hunters to be more efficient during the hours coyotes are most active.

“They’re relentless. They’re hard to kill. They’re smart. They’re just probably the best predator we have in southwest Kansas.”

He stresses for those planning to hunt at night to be cautious and aware of what is beyond the target.

“If you’re out there spotlighting at night, just be careful,” said Dirks.

The push for the regulation change has been ongoing for years.

“Pressure on the department to allow this activity has come primarily from recreational hunters and secondarily livestock producers,” said Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Furbearer Biologist, Matt Peek, “It’s been an activity that hunters have been asking for for quite some time.”

He says the reaction from livestock producers has been positive.

“It can be used by livestock producers to address specific instances of coyote damage where other, more traditional harvest techniques have failed,” said Peek.

Kansas is one of the last states in the Midwest to allow hunting coyotes at night with artificial light.

Peek says the research and guidance provided by the other states has been helpful.

“We’re able to determine there’s no data out there that would indicate this type of hunting is any different from a safety perspective than other types of hunting,” said Peek.

For those concerned about a decline in the coyote population Peek says coyotes are resilient.

“They have thrived under all types of harvest pressures and harvest techniques over decades and even centuries. The coyote population itself is not a concern here. It’s very unlikely that this technique is going to result in any change in the coyote population,” said Peek.

There are regulations that come with hunting coyotes at night.

The use of the equipment is only allowed from Jan. 1 to March 31, it is only to be used for hunting coyotes, it must not be used from a vehicle, and the equipment will not be permitted on department lands and waters, including WIHA and iWIHA properties.

Also, hunters must purchase a Night Vision Equipment Permit for $2.50. This fee allows the department to track the effectiveness as well as the popularity of the activity. It will be valid on Jan. 1, 2021. Until then, hunters must observe the current laws and regulations pertaining to hunting coyotes.

For more information on hunting in Kansas, click here.

