Changes announced for Sedgwick County EMS operations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz announced key changes to EMS following Dr. John Gallagher being placed on administrative leave with pay.

Stolz announced an interim EMS director would be named as soon as possible. Deputy Director Paul Misasi and EMS Colonel Bill Robben are managing EMS operations temporarily.

The county manager also announced that EMS operations would separate from the Office of the Medical Director. Dr. Carolina Pereira will serve as medical director until September, even though she announced her resignation.

Other changes include a citizen review and advisory board for EMS services and a new policy that will enhance communications regarding complaints among employees in the workplace.

A new search for an EMS director will begin soon, and the county said it would involve the medical and public safety community and EMS employees.