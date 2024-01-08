WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Progress continues on the bridge repair on Zoo Blvd in northwest Wichita.

Repair work began on Sept. 11, 2023, on the span of the bridge over the M.S. “Mitch” Mitchell Floodway, more commonly referred to as the “Big Ditch,” between I-235 and Windmill Road. During the first phase, the westbound lanes on the north side of the bridge were closed, and traffic was diverted to the south side of the bridge with two lanes in each direction.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 10, traffic will be shifted to the north side of the bridge, with the south side closing. During that time, there will still be two westbound lanes open. However, eastbound lanes approaching 235 will be shut down to a single lane.

There will be no left turns for vehicles at Windmill Road. Also, traffic turning off of Windmill to eastbound Zoo Blvd will have to stop for eastbound traffic.

The cost of the bridge rehabilitation is estimated at $2.7 million, with federal funding covering $2.2 million of the project. The work is scheduled to be completed this summer.