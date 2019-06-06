Changes coming to downtown Wichita streets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is working to make getting around downtown easier.

City officials want improvements to reflect the wants and needs of residents.

“We’ve done some projects on individual streets and this is a chance to kind of step back and say ‘How would the overall network function if there are adjustments made here and there to make it better,'” said Scott Wadle, City of Wichita senior management analyst.

The Downtown Streets Conceptual Plan includes several public engagement sessions, which have taken place all week.

The suggestions included creating safer intersections, looking at one-way vs. two-way streets, extending the Q-Line and improving public transit.

The project team held a pop-up booth at Wichita’s Riverfest, where early design concepts were shown to the public.

One design focused on the Douglas Avenue corridor. It included more turning lanes throughout Douglas Avenue, turning the diagonal parking to parallel, and protected bike lanes.

“There’s still a lot of work to go,” said Wadle. “This is an early phase in the process, but it’s an important phase, and we’re excited to get people’s input.”

The public can still provide input at today’s public meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Candela at the Lux (120 E. 1st Street).

A final presentation of all suggestions is scheduled for 6-7:30 at the Lux.

The team will then create another draft to present to stakeholders and community members.

The final plan is expected by Winter 2019/2020.