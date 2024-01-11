WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Changes to staffing, accreditation, and pay are planned to come to Sedgwick County Emergency Communications.

An apartment fire last October left a young woman dead, and it prompted new calls for evaluating the county’s emergency dispatch response. Multiple county departments met Thursday to talk about some of those priorities.

The SCEC director mentioned during the meeting that the department has been asking for approval for changes for years, saying these are not new frustrations.

A few of the efforts they’re focusing on include increasing pay and staffing levels for emergency communications and seeking accreditation for SCEC.

“While we’re using this particular fatal fire incident as the catalyst for a post-incident review, recommendations out of that we think will be useful across the entire system and for the department as a whole,” said Rusty Leeds, Sedgwick County assistant county manager.

Leeds says one of his biggest concerns is staffing levels for emergency communications. He says they’re at 90% staffing now which is historically great for the department. Ideally, he wants them to be over-staffed more than 100% full.

One of the main things the advisory board talked about was getting accreditation for emergency communications. The county hasn’t identified a specific organization yet to do that, but there are a few officials in mind.

Leeds says getting accredited likely means making a change but doesn’t know what that will entail.

“We want to get to the facts and the details and the recommendations as soon as possible,” said Leeds.

He expects to put out requests for proposals for a third-party analysis by the end of this month. A report should be completed sometime this summer.

In the meantime, Leeds says the county will continue to work on improvements to emergency communications. That includes how to increase communication between different first responder agencies and beefing up staffing in the emergency communications department.