Changes could come to McLean Boulevard when stadium is built

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - One of the things city officials want the new baseball stadium to do is draw people to the Arkansas River corridor and the Delano District.

"Business is pretty good on those days when traffic is high," says Assistant of Picasso's Pizzeria James Spradlin.

For now, McLean Boulevard is a two lane road, but that could change when the new stadium is built.

"It might make traffic around here a little more hectic," says Spradlin.

The city of Wichita is considering making changes to McLean.

"A lot of people here tonight, I think people are excited," says District VI Councilwoman Cindy Claycomb.

In a packed house, Claycomb and the baseball oversight committee presented changes the stadium could bring, like making McLean a two lane road.

"We will probably reconfigure McLean because this is going to be pedestrian friendly," Claycomb says.

She says it may even be shut down completely on game days as an extra amenity for fans.

"Not on a regular day to day basis," she says.

Online, many asked the city not to touch or change McLean at all.

Four lanes, two lanes, or no lanes at all, it sounds like more pies and business at Picasso's.

"In the long run, it helps just because it brings a whole lot of people in here," says Spradlin says.

The same could be said at Delano Barbeque who certainly wouldn't mind more foot traffic.

"The stadium, with what they are talking about doing... what it is going to do besides help Wichita?" says Ken Houpt, catering director.

The design is expected to go before city council for a vote on Feb. 12. A groundbreaking ceremony is expected the following day.