WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Changes are coming for an overcrowding problem at Wichita’s Southeast High School.

On Monday, the Wichita Board of Education unanimously voted to change the boundary for the school.

It means some students in feeder schools will now go to Heights High School. The board also agreed to allow all current Southeast students to stay through graduation.

“Is there an incentive for the families to encourage their students attending Southeast to take that jump to Heights or Northeast Magnet? Is there any kind of incentive for our families?” Kathy Bond, USD 259 Board of Education member, questioned staff members.

The members responded that the incentive would be a smaller environment.

Southeast High School is over capacity by about 200 students. The district held several listening sessions before bringing the proposal to the board.