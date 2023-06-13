WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Changes have been made to where you can put political signs in Wichita.

On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council passed an ordinance allowing an unlimited number of temporary signs on private property during an election period.

Also allowed are temporary signs in public “right of ways” (a pathway, road, or trail publicly accessible and legally recognized as a route for public use), as long as they are not next to public property, do not impact traffic, and are removed after the election.

District 5 Council Member Bryan Frye calls it a “good compromise.”

“It protects us on the safety for drivers and pedestrians and doesn’t limit sightlines. But it does allow the private property owner to place the signs and also manage their property as they see fit,” Frye said.

The new rules apply to any political sign, regardless of content.