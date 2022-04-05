WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The mayor and city council voted 7-0 on changing the composition and procedures of the Citizen’s Review Board.

The city formed the board to review the Wichita Police Department’s (WPD) racial and other biased-based policies, and advise on policy development and city practices. Members also review discipline findings from the Professional Standards Bureau Investigations after the fact, upon the request of board members of the Chief of Police.

It is coming on the same day the Citizens Review Board plans to meet late Tuesday afternoon. The agenda lists eight cases investigated by WPD’s Professional Standards Bureau, which the board will continue to discuss in the executive session. Then later, these same eight cases will be discussed in public.

On Tuesday, Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore released a statement saying, “The ultimate goal of being the Wichita Police Department Chief of Police is to provide justice and fairness to our citizens and balance in the workplace for WPD personnel. The Citizen Review Board was created to assist WPD in its mission, and they have proven to be effective in its efforts. My goal is to support the Mayor and Council Members in their efforts in holding WPD accountable for its actions. Ultimately we are all here to serve the great City of Wichita.”

Right now, the board has 11 seats, and all of them are appointed by the city manager. The changes would give the mayor and city council authority to appoint seven members of a 13 member board, with the remaining six spots appointed by the city manager. Other changes include allowing a person who made the initial complaint to Professional Standards to be notified of the board’s review of the complaint, and the person will have the opportunity to attend the board’s meeting to provide information about the complaint. The board would also receive a discipline summary of the officer who is the subject of the complaint.

KSN News confirmed it is in direct response to the ongoing investigation into alleged inappropriate, racist, and sexually explicit text messages from WPD officers. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says there were eight Wichita police officers and three of his sheriff’s deputies that took part in the texting and group texts.

Easter says all three sheriff’s office employees involved are no longer employed at his office.

“Immediately suspended. One individual was already suspended because of a case he was arrested on,” said Easter. “The other two were immediately suspended, and then we went into the process of starting the investigation.”

Easter said it was his opinion the messaging in the texts rose to the serious level of termination. He says all three either quit or retired after the start of the investigation.

Mayor Whipple confirmed that the city council instructed City Manager Robert Layton to expedite the disciplinary process for the officers allegedly involved. Whipple said they’re also instructing Layton to develop a plan to bring in an outside resource to help the city determine if there are “organizational culture issues with WPD.”

Moore told KSN the FBI did not find any criminal or civil rights violations from WPD officers. However, he said one officer admitted to sending one inappropriate meme about George Floyd.

“It would be hard to discipline me for receiving something, and I don’t respond back, or I can’t help what someone sends me, so those are things that people have to take into consideration of do you deplete an entire team of individuals because one person made a choice to send something that was inappropriate,” said Moore.

Moore said it’s ultimately up to Layton to determine any disciplinary action against the eight remaining WPD officers still employed by the city.

KSN also reached out to former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay about the allegations, who said, “I notified Manager Layton about the texting incident shortly after we discovered it. I don’t know what to say beyond that.”

Jay Fowler, with the Wichita Citizen’s Review Board, said they brought the issue to light with the Wichita City Manager’s Office as early as late February.

While the Citizen’s Review Board does not offer regulations on hiring and firing right now, they are tasked with looking into things like questionable behavior.

“We came out of the meeting and announced the issue was a concern to us,” said Jay Fowler. “It was disturbing. It was woefully inappropriate. It demonstrated certainly, I think, insensitivity of a cultural perspective that, well, we shouldn’t have.”