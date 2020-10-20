Charges could be filed against man accused of threatening Wichita mayor over mask mandate

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Charges could be filed this afternoon against the 59-year-old Wichita man who was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kidnap and kill Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple over the city mask ordinance.

On Friday, Wichita police arrested 59-year-old Meredith Dowty accused of criminal threat in relation to a series of texts related to response to coronavirus.

On Monday, Mayor Brandon Whipple told KSN News that he is used to people having a different opinion than him, but he said it has reached a whole new level.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple discusses reopening City of Wichita services during a news conference, May 14, 2020. (KSN Photo)

“It wasn’t just a hey I don’t like the mayor, and I’m going to talk tough. It was more also give me the address so I can execute a plan,” said Mayor Brandon Whipple.

Dowty’s bond has been set at $50,000.

The story has gained national traction because of the latest in a series of threats made against government officials including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Gov. Laura Kelly says it’s time to tone down the “the anti-science, anti-mask rhetoric.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories