Charges could be filed against man accused of threatening Wichita mayor over mask mandate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Charges could be filed this afternoon against the 59-year-old Wichita man who was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kidnap and kill Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple over the city mask ordinance.

On Friday, Wichita police arrested 59-year-old Meredith Dowty accused of criminal threat in relation to a series of texts related to response to coronavirus.

On Monday, Mayor Brandon Whipple told KSN News that he is used to people having a different opinion than him, but he said it has reached a whole new level.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple discusses reopening City of Wichita services during a news conference, May 14, 2020. (KSN Photo)

“It wasn’t just a hey I don’t like the mayor, and I’m going to talk tough. It was more also give me the address so I can execute a plan,” said Mayor Brandon Whipple.

Dowty’s bond has been set at $50,000.

The story has gained national traction because of the latest in a series of threats made against government officials including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Gov. Laura Kelly says it’s time to tone down the “the anti-science, anti-mask rhetoric.”

