Charges dropped against Kansas priest accused of molesting girl

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office will not retry a Catholic priest who was accused of sexually molesting an 11-year-old girl.

Rev. Scott Kallal had been charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child while he was working at St. Patrick Catholic School in Kansas City, Kansas.

A trial on the charges ended in a hung jury in September 2019. The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas said in a statement released Wednesday the district attorney has decided not to retry Kallal.

The diocese said the priest remains on a leave of absence while church officials determine if he will be allowed to return to priestly ministry.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories