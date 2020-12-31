Charges dropped in Garden City homicide

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Murder charges against Marcus Roady have been dismissed without prejudice.

Roady was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Charles Ernie Ortiz on September 23, 2019. 

The Finney County Attorney said circumstances at this time dictate the dismissal of current charges without prejudice; meaning, Roady could be charged with the murder Ortiz in the future should new or additional evidence come to light.

Any information regarding the murder of Charles Ernie Ortiz should be reported to the Garden City Police Department Investigations Unit.

