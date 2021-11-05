Charges dropped over Kansas man’s anti-Biden flag

BLUE RAPIDS, Kan. (KSNT) – Charges have now been dropped against a Kansas man whose flags caused controversy in his small town.

The City of Blue Rapids charged David Sain with promoting obscenity for flags outside his house that said: “F*** Biden and F*** you for voting for him!”

The city required him to take the flags down, which Sain thinks violated his freedom of speech.

The Blue Rapids City Clerk tells KSN the obscenity charge has now been dropped.

Sain says the flags are back in his yard.

