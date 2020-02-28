Charges dropped without prejudice for Wichita woman charged with first-degree murder

Vanessa Waner

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County DA’s office dropped the charges without prejudice against Vanessa Waner Thursday, which means that if more evidence comes along the D.A.’s office can refile.

On Dec. 31, law enforcement officials arrested 34-year old Vanessa Waner, along with 39-year old Ahmad Bey, in connection with the death of Melinda Sprague.

Wichita police say a coworker reported Melinda Sprague missing on Dec. 24 when she did not arrive at work. Officers located Sprague’s missing vehicle on Dec. 31 in the 1500 block of East Harry. Her body was found in the vehicle.

