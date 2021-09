WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Charges were filed Tuesday in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a Wichita man.

Thirty-seven-year-old Kenneth Ballinger died last week. He was well known in the Wichita community.

A judge charges 31-year-old Jesus Olave, Jr. with failing to stop at an accident resulting in death. He is also charged with not having a valid driver’s license.

Investigators say Olave hit Ballinger’s motorcycle and left the scene. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.