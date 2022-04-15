

Zones

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has refiled criminal charges against three men involved in the sinking of a tourist boat that killed 17 people in 2018.

A judge dismissed first-degree involuntary manslaughter charges on April 5 against Kenneth McKee, Curtis Lanham and Charles Baltzell related to the sinking of a tourist boat on Table Rock Lake near Branson.

Schmitt refiled the involuntary manslaughter charges last Thursday. He said in a statement Wednesday that his office is committed to seeking justice for the 17 victims.

Riders from Missouri, Indiana, Illinois and Arkansas died when the boat sank.