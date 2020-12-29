Charitable tax deductions: Get rewarded for giving back

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Donating to a good cause this year could help your wallet.

People who take the standard deduction when filing taxes can deduct up to $300 of cash donations to charity for non-itemizers.

Tax experts said a break like this has never happened, and it could be one of if not the only time you ever see it.

Charity officials said they’re hoping it will promote giving to help out already hurting organizations.

“This is a one-time offer that came up in this federal legislation in the CARES Act,” said Pete Najera, president and CEO of United Way of the Plains. “This $300 deduction, so take advantage of it now because it’s not going to be there next year.”

Tax experts said it’s as simple as giving before 2020 ends and then include that cash or check donation when filing taxes in the next few months.

“It’s a $300 credit against your income,” said Nolan Christensen of Christensen Financial Services. “It goes right on the front of the tax return. You don’t have to itemize to take that 300. Any 501c3 charity that you have given to and it has to be cash or check. It cannot be goods or services. It has to be cash or check.”

The tax deduction comes at a time when organizations like United Way of the Plains need donations the most.

“We’ve had to buy PPE, we’ve had to clean and sanitize our building,” said Najera. “We’ve had to do the same amount of work with less workforce in respect to social distancing and so the demand is higher than ever. Our costs are higher than ever.”

Others like Wichita Women’s Initiative Network have tried to reach new audiences to get those donations in during the pandemic.

“We do a year in mailer every year and this year we doubled them out that we actually sent out,” said Amber Beck, executive director of the Wichita Women’s Initiative Network. “Unfortunately, we got the same amount that we did in previous years, but we felt like we needed to cast that bigger net.”

With donations down from years past and the cost to deliver those much-needed services up, even last-minute donations will go a long way.

“The need isn’t going to go away, it’s just going to continue growing as this next year moves forward,” said Beck.

You can donate more than $300 to charities this year, but $300 is the maximum deduction through legislation related to the CARES Act.

For more information on how exactly to file your donation on your taxes or how the deduction works, click here.