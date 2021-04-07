Chase ends in crash in south Wichita, one taken into custody

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A police chase Wednesday evening involving several agencies ended with a crash near Pawnee and Palisade in south Wichita.

A Sedgwick County sheriff’s lieutenant said Mulvane and Derby police starting pursuing the car around 9-30 p.m., but subsequently called it off. Then Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted the car, tried to pull the driver over — but the driver took off.

At one point the driver was going the wrong way on the interstate and hit a patrol vehicle and a citizen’s car. The driver then hit spike strips and eventually crashed.

A man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody. No injuries were reported in the chase or crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories