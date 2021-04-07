Chase ends in crash in south Wichita, one taken into custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A police chase Wednesday evening involving several agencies ended with a crash near Pawnee and Palisade in south Wichita.

A Sedgwick County sheriff’s lieutenant said Mulvane and Derby police starting pursuing the car around 9-30 p.m., but subsequently called it off. Then Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted the car, tried to pull the driver over — but the driver took off.

At one point the driver was going the wrong way on the interstate and hit a patrol vehicle and a citizen’s car. The driver then hit spike strips and eventually crashed.

A man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody. No injuries were reported in the chase or crash.