Chase leads to crash in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating a chase that led to a multi-vehicle crash at Kellogg and Webb in east Wichita.

Andover dispatchers tell KSN there was an incident near Andover Road and U.S. 54/Kellogg that sparked the police chase. The chase proceeded west and ended with some cars getting wrecked at Kellogg and Webb.

A driver whose car was hit by the fleeing vehicle said it was traumatic, because he knew it was about to happen and he couldn’t do anything about it.

“Stopped at a stoplight, heading westbound on Kellogg and there’s a vehicle in front of me and a school bus full of kids right beside me,” David Slaughter said.

“I’m hearing sirens and I’m looking around and I’m not seeing any emergency vehicles, and then over the hill, I see headlights barreling down on me and there’s sirens and lights going on behind them and I knew what was going on,” he said.

“I figured I was about to get rammed into and, sure enough, the guy rammed into me, probably doing about 30 or 40 and pushed me into the vehicle in front of me and then just kind of pushed us out of the way and just kept going,” Slaughter said.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say that no one had to be taken to a hospital.

“I was just thinking, I’m glad I’m seat belted ’cause this is going to get bad,” Slaughter said.

Our photojournalist on the scene saw a handcuffed man being put into a police car.

We’re working to learn more about what happened. Look for updates later on KSN.com.

LATEST STORIES: