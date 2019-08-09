Chase leads to east Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Sheriff officers are on the scene of a crash at Oliver and Kellogg.

Officials tell KSN the incident started at the Sedgwick County Jail when a man who was attempting to visit someone in the jail was determined to have a warrant.

While they were taking the person into custody he ran from the jail and took off into a car.

Sheriffs Department officials said the car then struck several parked vehicles downtown. A short chase followed until the vehicle crashed on Oliver after leaving Kellogg.

KSN has a crew on both scenes and will have more information on KSN News.

