WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – By the numbers, fatal crashes are down compared to 2022.

But the numbers could change. That’s why the Wichita Police Department continues to try and enforce driving under the influence laws.

“Speed or reckless driving or impairment those probably are the biggest contributing factors in fatal crashes,” said WPD Seargent Brian Mock. “Some others include intersection violations, running red lights, those kinds of things.”

Sgt. Mock says they continue to pull people over at high accident locations like Kellogg and Rock and others.

Statistics from 2022 show the city saw 20 crashes that resulted in 23 deaths as of July 3. This year the number is at 16 crashes and 16 deaths.

Family members of drivers who made the choice to drive impaired say their son is more than just a statistic.

“Chase’s death was preventable. We’re not saying that people can’t drink and have fun,” said Robin Augur.

Robin and David’s son, Chase, died on July 4, 2020.

“He was going to Winfield Lake with some friends after spending the day moving hay and doing farm activities all day long,” said Robin. “So he went out late that night to meet up with them. He, unfortunately, met up with a friend that was drunk, and he was hit and killed on the scene.”

David says memories of Chase working on his truck and doing his favorite sport of trap shooting with friends remain strong in his mind.

“We cope with it every day. I can’t say that we ever forget him,” said Robin. “But no parent should go through this. And you never know that the sweet baby boy that you bring home from the hospital, you later bring his ashes home, and that’s a very hard reality to deal with.”

Sgt. Mock says drivers need to be reminded. He says there are more holidays left in the year, and a sobering reminder not to drive recklessly or impaired still needs to be said.

“So, just like every holiday, watch your speed. Be prepared for traffic to be a little bigger or a little heavier,” said Sgt. Mock. “Watch your driving habits as well as those around you because even though driving defensively is important, so is driving courteously for those that are around you.”

The Augur family says you should also not hesitate to take the keys from anyone when it needs to happen.