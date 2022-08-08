WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group, will sell gas for $2.38 a gallon for 90 minutes at the JumpStart at Murdock and Broadway. The event starts at 2 p.m. Monday.

It is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost of Washington” campaign, highlighting how wasteful government spending leads to rising costs for Americans and businesses.

In June, inflation soared to 9.1% because of rising gas, food and rent prices.

“High prices at the pump and checkout are forcing Kansans to cut back on buying essentials or to deplete their savings,” said Elizabeth Patton, State Director of AFP-Kansas. “It doesn’t have to be this way. On August 8th, we are proud to highlight how free markets and smarter energy policy, not excessive spending and regulations, can lower gas prices and give Kansans the relief they deserve.”

Gas prices have started to fall in the last few weeks. In Wichita, AAA reports the average cost of gas is $3.53 a gallon. It is down from $4.59, an all-time high set on June 15.