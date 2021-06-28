Check your fireworks, police and fire crews are upping their enforcement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Firework tents are up and the countdown to the Fourth of July is on.

If you want to celebrate in Wichita, there are some rules you need to follow. You can shoot fireworks from 10 a.m. until midnight through July 5. The fireworks can’t go higher than six feet or be labeled as having ‘shooting flaming balls.’

The Wichita Fire Department is stepping up enforcement this year. Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz said it’s to enforce the ordinance.

“We’re going to operate as task force teams, and we’re going to hit hotspots, as three or four of our teams hitting one neighborhood together rather than individually spread throughout the whole city,” said Ocadiz.

Wichita fire and police crews are ramping up their patrol. The map shows where crews received the most firework violation calls in 2020.

Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department

Ten teams of two officers and a firefighter will go to these ‘hotspot’ areas. Over the next three days, crews are putting out warnings in those neighborhoods.

“They have that warning right now to inform them that, you know, illegal fireworks are not going to be allowed in the fire department and the police department will be out patrolling,” said Ocadiz.

He said he expects this should help cut down on fire calls, as they will be going through dozens of neighborhoods to make sure people are following the rules.

Last year, Wichita fire and police received more than 1,000 complaint calls and issued 75 citations. Those stats can be found here.

“We’re just following the city ordinances and what we’re asked to do and make sure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July,” said Ocadiz.