GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — The cheetah cubs at Tanganyika Wildlife Park turned 6 months old on Monday.

“It feels like just yesterday they were tiny fluff balls who just opened their eyes,” said Cassie, Tanganyika Wildlife Park.

Cassie said, as you can see in the picture below, most of their mantles have grown out, and they are looking more and more like miniature adults.

Courtesy: Tanganyika Wildlife Park

She says, however, they are only about 30 pounds compared to adults, which can weigh anywhere from 90 to 120 pounds.

Cassie also shared this fun fact: Did you know that researchers have found that cubs 6 months and older can already hit top speeds of 50 mph?

“One thing that hasn’t changed though, is that they still love to have cuddle puddles together!” said Cassie. “I hope you can visit them and wish them a happy birthday!”

