Cheney Lake releasing excess water Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The water level at Cheney Lake continues to rise. This morning at 6 a.m., the flood gates were opened to lower the reservoir.

The released water will flow first along the 15 miles of the North Fork of the Ninnescah River from below the dam to the confluence with the South Fork. This portion will overflow by 8 a.m. Wednesday. The extent of the flooding in the north branch from this release is presently undetermined. The channel’s normal water capacity is 1,500 cubic feet per second, and it will have about 4,200 cubic feet per second after the gates are opened.

The impact in areas farther downstream near Clearwater, Peck, and into Sumner County will be better known once the River Forecast Center issues an updated outlook for the lower portion of the river.

In general, people who live along the river, especially in areas prone to flooding, should take appropriate precautions now, and be prepared to evacuate to higher ground if necessary. Never drive around barricades, and even if no barricades are present, do not drive into water-covered roadways. Remember to turn around, don’t drown.

RELATED LINKS: Cheney Lake Level | El Dorado Lake Level