CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Cheney Fire Rescue says city lifeguards saved the life of a drowning 8-year-old boy.

It happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at the Cheney City pool when the boy was found unresponsive in the water. The lifeguards jumped into action, rescuing him from the water and starting resuscitation.

When Cheney Fire Rescue and Sedgwick County EMS arrived moments later, the boy was conscious and breathing on his own. And being assessed by EMS, his mother took the boy to a Wichita hospital, where he has since been released.

Cheney Fire Rescue commended the work of the lifeguards, saying that their training led directly to a life being saved.