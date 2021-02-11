Cheney State Park officials advise against ice fishing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This winter may bring back a pastime that hasn’t been commonly seen in south-central Kansas for a few years. With temperatures steadily remaining at below freezing over the past week, some Kansans are considering going ice fishing.

Kevin O’Brien, the owner of O’Brien’s Marina, says he’s spoken to multiple people who have shown interest.

“We’ve had a lot of phone calls with people asking if the ice is thick enough to get out and fish on yet,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien shared that ice is getting thick out on the lakes.

Cheney State Park’s manager, Shayn Koppes, warns that ice can be very tricky.

“The issue with going out on the ice on these windy days with the lakes that creates a lot of voids, therefore it can be very thick in some spots and other spots that won’t be as thick,” says Koppes.

He said the ice is only safe at least four-to-six inches thick, but even then, the risk is not worth the fun.

“Right now, the lake is not 100% frozen over, so it’s not necessarily safe to go out on the lake right now. We don’t recommend that you go out there,” said Koppa.

