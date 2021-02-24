Cheney superintendent worried as gas bill skyrockets

CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – A week after temperatures plummeted below zero, causing demand for electricity and natural gas to skyrocket, some are getting a glimpse at what it is going to cost.

Cheney Superintendent David Grover says the district’s bill is usually $7,000 but now is $57,000 and it doesn’t include the coldest days. The district gets its gas from the city.

Grover expects the bill to be five or six times as much or enough to pay the salaries of a tenth of his teaching staff.

“School budgets as most people understand are set July 1, read July 1 through June 30th, and there certainly was never a $300,000 cushion built into energy,” said Grover.

He has reached out to local, state, and federal lawmakers for help. He has a meeting with Rep. Ron Estes Thursday.