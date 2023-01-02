KIOWA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 40-year-old Cheney woman and a baby were killed in a crash on Sunday near Greensburg in Kiowa County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 54 west of 37th Avenue.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Kia Soul, driven by Adrienne R. Deal, was parked in the eastbound lane with lights off and possibly disabled at the time when it was rear-ended by a semi.

Deal and the baby were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi from Dodge City wasn’t injured.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, according to the KHP.