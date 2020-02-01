Cheri’s Bakery cancels catering orders after high demand for Chiefs cookies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The countdown has begun, and Wichitans have already started picking up their party preparations for this weekend’s Super Bowl. One local bakery tells KSN News they have already sold hundreds and hundreds of cookies this week.

Cheri Kovacic, owner of Cheri’s Bakery, says they started promoting their special decorated Chiefs cookies through social media.

She says by Monday they knew it would be treated like another holiday. Adding more hours to the work schedule, staying up late and calling staff during their off days.

“We’ve had to stop taking orders, so we can actually keep things in the showcase for people walking in. We can only take so much,” said Cheri.

Inside Cheri’s Bakery people can find special decorated Mahomes cookie cakes, cut out Chiefs sugar cookies, chocolate Chiefs muffins and much more.

“It’s hundreds and hundreds, it’s so much we’ve gone through hundred pounds of dough just to get through this holiday,” added Cheri.

If you are in need of some special decorated cookies, you can stop by Cheri’s Bakery this afternoon.

